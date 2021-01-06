Jojo Siwa Image Credit: Shutterstock

YouTube star Jojo Siwa has expressed shock at her name and image being used in a children’s board game that features “inappropriate” questions.

The 17-year-old posted a video on Instagram responding to the backlash over the game called ‘Jojo’s Juice’ and said she was working to have it pulled from shelves.

“It has been brought to my attention by my fans and followers on TikTok that my name and my image have been used to promote this board game that has some really inappropriate content,” the internet sensation said. “When companies make these games, they don’t run every aspect by me, and so I had no idea of the types of questions that were on these playing cards.”

“When I first saw this, I was really, really, really upset at how gross these questions were, and so I brought it to Nickelodeon’s attention immediately, and since then, they have been working to get this game stopped being made and also pulled from all shelves wherever it’s being sold,” Siwa added.

The game is reportedly targeted towards kids ages six and up and features Truth or Dare cards with various questions or tasks on them. Parents took to social media to vent about the creepy questions on some of the cards, such as “Have you ever been arrested?”, “Have you ever stolen from a store?” and “Have you ever walked in on someone naked or had someone walk in on you?”

After Siwa’s statement, Nickelodeon and game manufacturer Spin Master said that ‘Jojo’s Juice’ would be pulled from shelves.

“We respect and value the relationship Jojo Siwa has with her fans and take the concerns raised regarding the game ‘Jojo’s Juice’ very seriously,” the joint statement read, according to CNN. “This game is no longer being manufactured and we have requested that retailers pull any remaining product from their shelves.”