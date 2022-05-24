The new trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is out and as Taika Waititi’s character Korg says, “get the popcorn out”, because it’s going to one hilarious and action-packed ride.

New Zealand filmmaker Waititi’s trademark humour runs through the clip as he helms his second ‘Thor’ movie after 2017’s ‘Ragnarok’. There are also new glimpses of Chris Hemsworth as our favourite Asgardian who’s going through a troubled time; Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, who now wields Mjolnir and becomes Mighty Thor; and the creepy, grey-skinned villain Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale.

The upcoming superhero flick also sees the return of Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Chris Pratt as Star-Lord.

‘Love and Thunder’ picks up after the events of 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ following the fall of Asgard, and finds Thor trying to achieve inner peace. The problem is Gorr, who is bent on destroying deities. Thor teams up with Valkyrie, Korg and Jane Foster to thwart Gorr the God Butcher’s plans — cue impressive fight sequences, a bit of romantic tension between the two Thors and more. Additionally, earlier reports claimed that the movie will see Jane Foster battling breast cancer in her human form, as she did in the comics.

Waititi says he wanted to do things differently this time around.

“What I didn’t want to do is just make ‘Ragnarok’ again, because that’s been done,” Waititi told EW recently. “I needed to do something more interesting for myself to keep the whole thing ignited and to make sure that I’m feeling creatively stimulated. I thought, What’s the least expected thing with this franchise?”

He added: “This one is still fun, and it’s got moments of being over the top, but thematically, it’s about something a bit deeper than the last film. It’s not a serious film, and it’s not a drama, but we do deal with ideasx that I think a lot of humans deal with — universal themes about love and loss and our place in the world. Everyone sort of asks this question in the film: What is your purpose? What is the reason that you’re a hero, and what do you do when you have these powers?”

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is scheduled to release in the US on July 8.