Celeste ends up a cog in a machine, but at the same time, she sort of is the machine. The first half of the film is about how the culture shaped her, Corbet said, and the second is about how she, in turn, shapes the culture. Celeste not only sings but also speaks to her fans in those “generalities and platitudes.” During the concert sequence that closes out the film, she asks her audience: Have you ever had a boy break your heart? Has anyone ever called you ugly? Has anyone ever called you fat? If so, this one’s for you.