Actor is reportedly in talks with Elon Musk’s Space X for his next action project

Tom Cruise Image Credit: AFP

No mission is impossible for Tom Cruise it appears, as the Hollywood star sets his sights on space, the final frontier to shoot his next film.

According to a report in Deadline, Cruise is reportedly in talks with Elon Musk’s aviation company Space X for his next action adventure project and is aiming to take himself and his film crew into outer space.

Reports further state that Nasa has also been roped in for the project, which could very well make this film the first narrative feature to be shot in outer space.

Tom Cruise in Abu Dhabi during the HALO jump Image Credit: Supplied

While no further details have been revealed about the project, it wouldn’t be out of this world (pardon the pun) to connect such a bold move for one of Cruise’s next ‘Mission: Impossible’ films. We all recall some of those jaw-dropping sequences that included a broken ankle when Cruise jumped from one building to another in ‘Mission: Impossible Fallout’.

The same film saw his Ethan Hunt leap from a jet plane to chase Henry Cavill’s August Walker, performing a HALO or a High Altitude Low Open skydive that was conducted in Abu Dhabi and for which he trained for three weeks.

Tom Cruise perched atop the Burj Khalifa Image Credit: Supplied

‘Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol’ saw the actor swing 90 floors up, across the glass facade of the Burj Khalifa, before finding time to perch on the spire of the world’s tallest building for a photo op.

Meanwhile, fans waiting to see Cruise and his death-defying stunts will have to wait awhile. Paramount Pictures announced last month that ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seventh part, which was originally slated to release on July 23, 2021, will now open four months later on November 19, 2021. The eighth instalment was set for August 5, 2022, and will instead release on November 4, 2022.

Tom Cruise in 'Top Gun: Maverick’ Image Credit: Supplied