‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ sound mixer Paul Massey just worried that he wouldn’t know what to tell friends and family who wanted to watch the show to possibly see him win. Although he offered one suggestion to ensure a swift show: Seat the below-the-line nominees closer to the stage. For some, it’s a long walk up to the podium and show producers have promised that everyone gets only 90 seconds from the time their name is called to get up and say your thanks before the orchestra starts playing.