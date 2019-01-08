In ‘The Mule,’ Clint Eastwood plays an older man filled with regrets after a lifetime of alienating his wife and daughter. The drug dealers are really just stand-ins for forces that are eating away at many American families: rampant gun violence and the cruel logic of capitalism. The bad guys in narco films are always ruthless hyperentrepreneurs, and in ‘The Mule’ they tell Eastwood’s character, “We own your [expletive].” In ‘The Mule,’ as in countless films of lesser quality, Latino stereotypes become symbols of a white man’s powerlessness and his unchecked desires. For his role in ‘Ozark,’ Jason Bateman earned a Golden Globe nomination as yet another ordinary gringo caught up in the machinations of a Mexican cartel.