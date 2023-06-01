‘The Flash’ director Andy Muschietti would welcome Ezra Miller back in the titular role if there is ever a sequel.

Insisting that no one can play the DC superhero better than Miller, the filmmaker would have the 30-year-old star back in a flash despite the fact he were arrested multiple times last year, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“If (a sequel) happens, yes. I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys - it feels like a character that was made for them,” Muschietti said when appearing on ‘The Discourse’.

Producer Barbara Muschietti added: “In principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional (actor). Ezra gave everything for this role - physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme.”

Their comments come after Miller’s co-star Michael Shannon admitted he “feels for” the troubled star. The 48-year-old actor plays DC’s villainous General Zod in ‘The Flash’.

And when asked about the controversy surrounding the movie, Shannon told Vanity Fair, “If you’re talking about Ezra (Miller), I thought Ezra was lovely — very kind to me when I was there. It’s difficult to talk about, but I always give people a lot of slack in this business, because there’s a lot of people in this business that have issues.”

“And some people have more privacy than others. Any time somebody is out in the spotlight getting picked on, I feel for them. Even if it’s warranted, it’s still a horrible situation.”

Miller was arrested twice in Hawaii in March last year and charged with disorderly conduct and second-degree assault. He was accused of shouting and swearing at customers as he sang karaoke at a bar, as well as grabbing a microphone from a 23-year-old woman.

Miller pleaded no contest to one count of disorderly conduct and paid a $500 (Dh1,836.49) fine over the incident.

A married couple also took out a restraining order against him after Miller burst into their bedroom and threatened to kill them. He then stole her passport and his wallet.