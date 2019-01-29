Ten years later, the 1987-set ‘Blinded by the Light’, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival Sunday night to a warm response for the feel-good film that’s packed to the brim with 17 Springsteen anthems. As the lights went down, the crowd in the Eccles Theater whispered rumours of a possible Springsteen appearance in Park City. He wasn’t there and was never supposed to be, but as Chadha explained, he “didn’t want to take away from the movie.”