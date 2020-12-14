Steve Harvey. Image Credit: Gulf News

No, ‘Family Feud’ hasn’t moved base to Dubai… but its host Steve Harvey seems to be enjoying some time off in the city.

The actor and comedian has been spotted around town in several TikTok videos. The first shows Harvey in bright orange trousers walking around old Dubai with a group of people, while in the second, he’s at Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Dubai, being fed a piece of meat off of the edge of a pointed knife by Salt Bae himself.

It’s unclear what Harvey is doing in the city — he’s kept mum on social media and hasn’t been posting about his UAE escapades.

But the American funnyman, who has been hosting ‘Family Feud’ since 2010, is no stranger to this part of the world.

Last year, he was a guest at the Sharjah International Book Fair. Earlier this year, he was on the Steve Harvey Morning Show calling the UAE the “safest place” in the world during COVID-19.

“According to a stats I’ve been reading, the safest place on the planet right now in terms of large countries, is the UAE, the United Arab Emirates,” he said.

“They have conducted more coronavirus tests than anybody, they have the lowest death rate, they have the lowest infection rate. They jumped on this thing right away. It has a lot to do with the leadership over there because they are serious, they love their people and they do everything to protect, they keep their people safe,” he added.