Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez is often praised for her ageless beauty and amazing fitness levels. If only we could put her secret formula in a bottle.
Well, the Hollywood star on August 23 teased that we might just be able to get our hands on something close to a secret elixir.
Lopez, 51, posted a glamorous picture on Instagram with the caption: “Sunset glow … #JLoBeauty coming soon.”
According to reports, the beauty line will include make-up and skincare products.
A December 2019 filing for “JLO BEAUTY” with the US Patent and Trademark office also hinted at the brand’s potential offerings, according to Los Angeles Times.
Here’s what fans can expect, according to the filing: “Cosmetics; skin moisturisers, skin cleansers, skin creams, non-medicated skin care preparations, cosmetic creams for skin care; beauty creams, beauty soaps, beauty bars, beauty gels, beauty lotions, beauty masks; skin care products, namely, non-medicated skin serums; body and beauty care cosmetics; face and body beauty creams.”
The ‘If You Had My Love’ singer previously collaborated with make-up brand Inglot Cosmetics for a 70-piece collection that included powders, lipsticks and eyeshadows.
Lopez has already amassed a fortune in the fragrance business, launching her 25th perfume, ‘Promise,’ in September.
In late 2018, the star said she had been hard at work bottling up her fountain of youth, telling Refinery 29 that the line is “going to be something that works. That’s what you can count on when my name is on something.”
The ‘Hustlers’ actress joins a number of entertainers who have segued into the beauty business, including Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Jessica Alba, Millie Bobby Brown and Drew Barrymore.
— With inputs from Los Angeles Times