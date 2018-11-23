Sarah Silverman gets amused to see women go to great lengths of “physical discomfort to get love”.
The actress, who lends her voice to the character of Vanellope von Schweetz in animated film Ralph Breaks the Internet, wants to tell them that they don’t have to be uncomfortable to deserve love.
“The idea of Disney princess has grown and changed. That Disney has taken on progress and inclusivity and has grown and changed in positive ways,” Silverman said in a statement. “And this movie just faces it head on. Leans right into it. Well, you get saved by a man. And you’re in great distress. Your life is threatened. And then someone else saves you. And then to all in one movie acknowledge all of that and then shatter it is so exciting.”
Directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnston, Ralph Breaks the Internet brings back Ralph (John C. Reilly) and his fellow misfit Vanellope. This time, the digital duo go on a journey to explore the world of Internet, where they hope to find a replacement steering wheel for Vanellope’s own racing game, the arcade classic Sugar Rush. The Walt Disney Animation Studios’ project is out now in the UAE.