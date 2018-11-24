Of course. You go in with such great intentions, and Louis was very sweet with me, and I had a very respectful experience. But it’s obviously very complicated, and I stand with the women who came forward. But yeah, it is conflicting when you commit to something, just from my experience of, ‘Wow, this is a really weird, dark story — I’m intrigued by it.’ And then it becomes a much bigger thing than what it is. I think it will be a while before that film can be seen, and I think that’s right.