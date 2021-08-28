Anya Taylor-Joy Image Credit: Instagram.com/anyataylorjoy/

The celebrity love-hate relationship with the paparazzi continues with ‘Queen’s Gambit’ star Anya Taylor-Joy being the latest star to have an encounter that left her shaken.

Speaking to Tatler magazine, the 25-year-old actress spoke of her “frightening” encounter with the paparazzi during her recent New York trip that left her feeling unsafe.

“Well, there are other times when you’re just one person facing off against 20 and that’s just physically not safe. It can be very frightening when there are whole bunches of men with cameras attached to their faces running after you down the street,” she told the magazine.

Taylor-Joy spoke of her New York trip that she took in May when she was scheduled to host the season finale of ‘Saturday Night Live’. “I went home and cried, but then I figured it out. The next morning, I went out and I said, ‘Hello, my name is Anya. Let’s lower down the camera and let’s meet’.”

“I am not prey, I don’t want to run. I’d rather be like, ‘I understand this is your job and I hope that you can understand that I am a woman of a certain size and I feel intimidated right now, so can we make it work so you can do your job and I can feel less frightened?’” she added.

Taylor-Joy isn’t the only celebrity who has spoken out about the intrusive nature of the paparazzi, with Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner and others also speaking up about it in the recent past.