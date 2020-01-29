The actress is reportedly in talks to join the action franchise, led by Keanu Reeves

Priyanka Chopra Image Credit: AFP

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks ready to enter ‘The Matrix’.

According to a report in Variety, the actress is in final talks to join the cast of the fourth film in the Wachowskis’ franchise, which was announced last year.

If Chopra Jonas joins the project, she will be joining Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss who are both returning to the action franchise. Also confirmed for the fourth instalment are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris.

Variety cited sources close to the production who confirmed negotiations are currently on for Chopra Jonas to join the team; however, it is unclear what her role would be in the film.

A scene from The Matrix Revolutions, which stars Keanu Reeves. Image Credit: Supplied picture

The film is being directed by series co-creator Lana Wachowski. While details about the new film are under wraps, fan theories have flooded social media, with many suspecting ‘The Matrix 4’ will signal the end of the original franchise and kick off a new trilogy. Another theory suggests a time travel angel that will take the heroes into the past after popping yet another red pill.

The official release date for ‘The Matrix 4’ has been set for May 21, 2021.