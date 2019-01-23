- Yalitza Aparicio’s nomination for ‘Roma’ comes in her first role as an actress. She is also the first indigenous Mexican actress nominee. Aparicio had just finished her teaching degree and didn’t yet have a job when Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron held a casting call in her home of Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca, for the lead role in his semi-autobiographical drama, ‘Roma.’ It was actually Aparicio’s older sister, Edith, who was meant to audition for the part of Cleo, but Edith was pregnant and insisted that the shy Yalitza, who’d never before acted, try out instead.