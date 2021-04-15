Netflix is giving Chadwick Boseman fans an “intimate look” at the late actor with the surprise drop of ‘Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist’, a documentary featuring interviews from some of his closest Hollywood collaborators. The special debuts on April 17 but will only be available to stream for a limited 30-day window.
Film industry members such as Viola Davis, Spike Lee, Danai Gurira, Brian Helgeland and Reginald Hudlin will appear in the documentary.
The official synopsis from Netflix for the special reads: “‘Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist’ is an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor’s incomparable artistry, and the acting process which informed his transformative performances. Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, George C. Wolfe, Branford Marsalis, Phylicia Rashad and more take us behind the scenes to explore Boseman’s extraordinary commitment to his craft.”
Boseman died in late August after a years-long battle with colon cancer. The actor never disclosed his cancer diagnosis to co-stars or to the public and worked through his illness while filming through projects like ‘Black Panther’, ‘21 Bridges’ and ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’.
The late actor is also the current favourite to win the Oscar for Best Actor for his riveting performance in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’. The actor has already won the Screen Actors Guild Award, the Gotham Award, the Critic’s Choice Award, and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor, and he’s also nominated at the Indie Spirit Awards.