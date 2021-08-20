‘This is my greatest insecurity and someone just called it out’

Actress Mindy Kaling. Image Credit: AFP

Prolific TV star and executive producer Mindy Kaling has opened up about an upsetting experience that unfolded behind the scenes of NBC’s “The Office.”

In an interview Thursday on “Good Morning America,” Kaling recalled a moment when one of her co-stars suggested their character advise her character to lose 15 pounds (6kg). The unsolicited remark — made in the writers room of the Emmy-winning sitcom — hit Kaling hard.

“This is my greatest insecurity and someone just called it out. It’s really devastating,” said Kaling, who served as an actor, writer, director and co-executive producer on the seminal series.

“I had a reckoning where I’m like, ‘People are scrutinising [me], and not only are they scrutinising [me], they’re verbalising their displeasure with how I look because I don’t look a certain way.’”

Kaling — who delivered her breakout performance as the loquacious Kelly Kapoor in the workplace comedy — added that the comment particularly struck her during a time when she was waking up early to exercise in the mornings.

“That kind of dissonance has really affected so much of what I write about [and] the kind of characters I play,” she said on “GMA.” “Almost all of those kinds of things [in my work] come from something really real.”

Hot off the resounding success of the sophomore season of her groundbreaking teen dramedy “Never Have I Ever,” Kaling also reflected on the history of erasure of people who look like her on-screen.

“On TV, if you were really thin, then you could be the lead,” she said. “Otherwise, you had to be like 250 pounds, and you had to be the slapstick comic relief. But what was crazy, what was left out, is just like this range of people which is a majority of American women over the age of 24.

“What if you’re like a [size] 12 and you want to just live your life and look cute and date? At that time, when I wrote [2011’s] ‘Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?’ it was like a no-man’s-land. That has really changed, I think.”

On Thursday, Netflix ordered a third season of “Never Have I Ever,” the critically acclaimed high school series co-created by Kaling and starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as a spirited Indian American teen navigating grief and messy relationships in Southern California.

“[It] makes me so happy that this show can be on Netflix, 40 million people can watch it, it’s No. 1 around the world and it stars a girl who is a young, dark-skinned Indian girl,” Kaling told “GMA.”