To celebrate late actor Chadwick Boseman on what would have been his 44th birthday, Marvel Studios updated its opening introduction for the version of 2018’s ‘Black Panther’ that can currently be streamed on Disney+ (and on OSN in the UAE).
The film’s official Twitter account shared the new opening along with the caption “Long live the king,” a reference to Boseman’s iconic portrayal of Wakanda’s King T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Boseman died in late August after a secret, four-year battle with colon cancer.
Marvel is still moving forward with the ‘Black Panther’ sequel, which plans to shoot in July 2021. While it’s still unclear how the second film will address the absence of T’Challa, MCU producer Victoria Alonso has said that the project won’t revive Boseman with a digital double.
Ryan Coogler is returning to write and direct the follow-up, currently slated for a theatrical release on May 6, 2022.