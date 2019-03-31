Actor is known for playing Luke Skywalker in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise

Mark Hamill Image Credit: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Hollywood star Mark Hamill is going to voice the iconic killer doll Chucky in the upcoming ‘Child’s Play’ franchise.

The ‘Star Wars’ stalwart, who has portrayed Luke Skywalker, has joined a cast that includes Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman and Brian Tyree Henry in the “contemporary re-imagining” of the 1988 horror hit that follows the malevolent path of a Buddi doll that is sentient, bloodthirsty and not as friendly as his smile.

The news was announced at an Orion Pictures panel presentation on Saturday at WonderCon, in Anaheim.

Fans bellowed their excitement when Hamill appeared on overhead video screens in a taped greeting.

“If you are wondering who is going to play Chucky in the new Child’s Play,” Hamill said, adding “you are looking at him.”

Hamill can be seen in medieval mode in ‘Knightfall’ as the Knights Templar series, now in season two.

He is an accomplished voice actor with scores of credits in animated films, television shows, video games, radio dramas and web projects.