It was an eventful night for Rami Malek. Shortly after winning his first Academy Award for lead actor in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Malek slipped near the Oscars stage. As the Dolby Theatre began clearing out, there were whispers backstage that Malek had fallen off the stage. House medics confirmed that the actor — who won for his portrayal of Queen’s frontman, Freddie Mercury — slipped, but did not fall off the stage. Malek was surrounded by a small group of handlers as medics discreetly checked on him while he was seated in the front row. After being checked out by medics, Malek walked on his own back up to the stage, before exiting from the wings with medics. It was later confirmed that Malek did not suffer any serious injuries.