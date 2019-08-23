Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) and Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) walk outside the latter's Cielo Drive residence in an earlier scene from "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." MUST CREDIT: Handout photo by Andrew Cooper/Sony Pictures Entertainment/Columbia Pictures Image Credit: Handout

Hollywood superstar and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio has raised a question over the lack of media coverage of the ongoing fire at the Amazon rainforest. The actor took to Instagram to share his concern.

He posted a picture of the Amazon rainforest fire, with the caption: “Terrifying to think that the Amazon is the largest rain forest on the planet, creating 20% of the earth’s oxygen, basically the lungs of the world, has been on fire and burning for the last 16 days running, with literally NO media coverage whatsoever! Why?”

As per reports, even though the Amazon rainforest has a wet and humid climate, the months of July and August normally witness a dry season, and this is also the time when the forest fires mostly occur. Sometimes, the forest fires are manmade, because of farming and ranching activities. As per the data shared by Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE), there have been 74,000 fires so far this year.