Social media users questioned if the art work was done by the child

Kim Kardashian West and North West Image Credit: instagram.com/kimkardashian

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has fiercely defended her daughter North West’s oil painting, and blasted those who questioned its authenticity.

Earlier, she posted a picture of her seven-year-old’s landscape painting on her Instagram Story. “My little artist North,” she wrote. However, social media users were sceptical that such a detailed art work could be created by the youngster.

Media outlets reported on it and many people tried to pick apart Kardashian West’s claim — but the mum of four was not having it.

“DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting, which took several weeks to complete.”

“I’m seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this!” the star went on. “How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?! Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!!”

The 40-year-old celebrity, who is married to rapper Kanye West, also posted screen shots of articles and social media posts about her daughter’s art, calling them out for their negativity.