In the wake of further sexual misconduct allegations against Les Moonves that culminated with the network head’s resignation from CBS on Monday, spouse Julie Chen has primarily been silent since taking to Twitter in July to express her unwavering support.

This week, Chen has also taken leave from her role on the daytime chat show The Talk since the reports about Moonves from a New Yorker piece by Ronan Farrow were followed in a second story last weekend that outlined additional allegations.

In a statement this week announcing her break from the show, Chen said, “I am taking a few days off from The Talk to be with my family. I will be back soon and will see you Thursday night on Big Brother.”

Returning to her longtime post as host on the CBS reality series, Chen was her typically steady, stoic presence. But near the show’s conclusion, she expressed a form of continued support for her husband, signing off for the first time as “Julie Chen Moonves.”

The subtle shift appears to be a continuation of Chen’s initial statement in July, which at the time she said would stand “today, tomorrow, forever.”