‘Riverdale’ star Cole Sprouse says he loves spending “quality time” with his actress-girlfriend Lili Reinhart.
“My language of love is quality time. I’m not really the type of person that likes going to a movie and sitting in silence [for a date]. Maybe a little breaking and entering! Some photography! Who knows?” Sprouse told Glamour magazine.
Sprouse’s favourite date idea is a “road-trip”, and he says he once took Reinhart, 22, to a remote location where he surprised her with a hot-air balloon ride, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
“I really like road-trip dates. I took my girlfriend on a date where we drove to this location deep into Canada, and I surprised her with a big hot-air balloon adventure, which was quite a bit of fun. I like travelling quite a bit.
“I like road-tripping. Those grand experiences always end up yielding the greatest memories — and the greatest romances,” he said.
Sprouse’s first film as a leading man, ‘Five Feet Apart’, also starring Hayley Lu Richardson’ releases in the UAE on March 21.