Actress Kate Bosworth has announced that she will be separating from her husband, director Michael Polish, after almost eight years of marriage.
Bosworth, known for movies such as ‘Straw Dogs’ and ‘Blue Crush’, put a positive spin on the news with a post on Instagram, alongside a romantic picture of the couple. Her lengthy note began with a quote from the movie ‘Big Sur’, which was where the couple met in 2011. Bosworth, 35, was the actress and Polish, 50, was the director of the film based on Jack Kerouac’s novel of the same name.
“The beginning is often the best part of love. Fireworks, magnets, rebellion — the attraction,” she wrote. “The onset signals a wide open expanse of possibility.”
Bosworth added that “our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate. Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day.”
The former couple got married on August 31, 2013, in Montana. They don’t have any children together, but Polish has a daughter from a previous marriage.
In her post, Bosworth said that their separation is not the end of their relationship.
“In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear,” the actress wrote. “The love deepens, the heart expands.”