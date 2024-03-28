Sharing the picture Vin Diesel wrote, "When I think about the amount of directors that have wanted to work with me more than once I am always just humbled. This is a pic of when I went to India as I promised Deepika I would, with the director at the time, DJ Caruso... While we are currently juggling the order of the productions, my oldest daughter read the script that DJ sent to me, thinking that it would fall into the Pacifier bracket. She cried... I asked her why she cried, and she said because the story of a brother and sister rang true for her and it was emotional. Rock 'Em Sock 'Em, Mattel's Follow up to Barbie... Universal's Kojak, Witch Hunter, Riddick4 and of course, the finale to Fast are all fighting for position. Blessed. If I could make the film work that my daughter cried reading, my question for you would be, who would play my sister... She suggested Jennifer Lawrence. What do you think?"