Jason Momoa. Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Hollywood star Jason Momoa has had an eventful few weeks but nothing will beat being hit by the coronavirus, most likely.

The actor, who has been promoting his latest film ‘Dune’ in London last month as well as shooting for the ‘Aquaman’ sequel outside the city, is unsure how he contracted the virus.

“I got hit with COVID right after the premiere,” he said in an Instagram story video posted on Friday. “There’s a lot of people I met in England. Got a lot of aloha from people, and who knows.”

Jason Momoa. Image Credit: AP

“Either way, I’m doing fine,” Momoa continued, noting that he’s “camped out in his house” at the moment and his experience with the illness has been “pretty good” so far.

The actor joked that he and professional skater Erik Ellington, his friend and current roommate, were “having a ball,” while turning the camera to show Ellington zooming through the house on a skateboard.

Momoa made his DC debut with a brief cameo in ‘Batman v Superman’. The first ‘Aquaman’, released in December 2018, explored the world of Atlantis and Aquaman’s role in the underwater kingdom. Momoa recently spoke about what fans can expect from ‘Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom’.