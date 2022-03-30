Baby number seven is on the way for Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria.

The yoga instructor took to Instagram after a social media hiatus to share the happy news on March 29.

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall. We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise,” Hilaria wrote along with a cute video of her and Alec surrounded with their brood.

“I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids — as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives,” her note added. “A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life.’”

Hilaria, 38, and Alec, 63, got married in 2012 and have six children together — Carmen Gabriela, 8; Rafael Thomas, 6; Leonardo Angel Charles, 5; Roman Alejandro David, 3; Eduardo Pau Lucas, 18 months; and Maria Lucia Victoria, 13 months (born via surrogate).

Hilaria has also been open about suffering from miscarriages in the past. Alec is also father to 26-year-old Ireland Baldwin, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The happy news comes amid a challenging time for Alec, as he’s been embroiled in controversy and legal cases after accidentally killing cinematographer Halyana Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza by firing a prop gun on the set of the movie ‘Rust’ on October 21, 2021.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin. Image Credit: AP

Baldwin has been named as a defendant in several civil lawsuits including one from the husband of Hutchins.

In an earlier interview with ABC News, Baldwin expressed sadness over the shooting but said he was not to blame for the gun being loaded with a live round of ammunition.