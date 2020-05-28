Henry Cavill is in talks to return as Superman.
The British actor will likely return as Clark Kent in a DC Comics movie in the future, according to sources who spoke to Variety.
Cavill played the iconic DC superhero in the 2013 film ‘Man of Steel’, the 2016 film ‘Batman v Superman’ and the 2017 ensemble flick ‘Justice League’.
According to Variety, Cavill’s future appearance will likely be a cameo in one of DC’s upcoming films, which include ‘The Batman’.
Cavill previously stated that “there’s a lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into” and said that the cape is still in his closet.
Cavill’s name trended on Twitter after the news broke as fans celebrated news of his return. Some hoped for a ‘Man of Steel’ sequel.