The British actor will reprise the role that he’s had for seven years

Henry Cavill as Superman in "Man of Steel." Image Credit: AP

Henry Cavill is in talks to return as Superman.

The British actor will likely return as Clark Kent in a DC Comics movie in the future, according to sources who spoke to Variety.

Cavill played the iconic DC superhero in the 2013 film ‘Man of Steel’, the 2016 film ‘Batman v Superman’ and the 2017 ensemble flick ‘Justice League’.

Ben Affleck as Batman and Henry Cavill as Superman in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

According to Variety, Cavill’s future appearance will likely be a cameo in one of DC’s upcoming films, which include ‘The Batman’.

Cavill previously stated that “there’s a lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into” and said that the cape is still in his closet.