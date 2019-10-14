Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay left his followers swooning as he showed off his rippling muscles in a topless photograph
The chef wowed fans as he posed on the beach in nothing but his running shorts and trainers.
Recently, the 52-year-old had received as much attention for his well-chiselled body as he has for his kitchen outbursts.
Sharing it on Instagram, the dad-of-five wrote: “Wishing all the athletes the very best of luck for #kona @ironmantri today, crossing the line for me was one of the most exciting feeling ever!”
Ramsay’s fans were way more interested in him.
One said: “Gordon out here looking more shredded than the meat he slices.”
“Looking mighty fine Mr Ramsay,” another commented.