Actor George Clooney has said he had to be hospitalised for pancreatitis and the illness might have been brought on by his weight loss for upcoming movie ‘The Midnight Sky’.
Clooney, 59, dropped 12kg to play a lone Arctic astronomer who survives a catastrophic event. Before he was due to travel to the set, he suffered abdominal pains and had to be taken to the hospital.
“I think I was trying too hard to lose the weight quickly and probably wasn’t taking care of myself,” he told The Mirror.
“It took a few weeks to get better and as a director, it’s not so easy because you need energy. We were out on this glacier in Finland, which made it a lot harder work. But it certainly helped with the character,” he added.
‘The Midnight Sky’ also stars Felicity Jones and David Oyelowo and is an adaptation of the book ‘Good Morning, Midnight: A Novel’ by Lily Brooks-Dalton. It’s scheduled to be released on December 23 on Netflix.