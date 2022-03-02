Filmmaker Matt Reeves has tested positive for COVID-19 and he could not attend the US premiere of his film ‘The Batman’ due to his diagnosis.
Reeves spoke about his COVID-19 contraction via live video call at the event after the cast was introduced on stage, Variety reported.
“We were taking the film around and doing the press tour. Despite being double-vaccinated and boostered, I got COVID. The good news is that I’m healthy, I’m good. But I’m not with you,” Reeves said.
“It’s a great heartbreak for me because this movie means so much to me. It was a five-year journey for me and I’m really excited that we’re sharing it with you tonight,” he added.
“I want to thank, from the bottom of my heart, the incredible crew that we made this movie with. They are such incredible craftsmen, artists, [it’s] the best crew that we ever worked with. I know that so many of you are there tonight. I’m so sad that I’m not there with you,” Reeves continued, before following up with a joke.
“I’d like to thank each and every one of you, name by name, though they informed me that this movie we made is quite long.”
‘The Batman’, which stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role, releases in the UAE on March 3.