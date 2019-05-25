KendallDeepika-1558768611216
Image Credit:

The voluminous neon green ensemble that actress Deepika Padukone wore at the Cannes Film Festival made a repeat appearance of sorts after reality TV star Kendall Jenner wore the pink version of a similar dress.

Padukone wore Italian designer Giambattista Valli’s ensemble during her visit to the French Riviera.

72nd Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Pain and Glory" (Dolor y gloria) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 17, 2019. Deepika Padukone reacts. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe Image Credit: REUTERS

Jenner was seen in a similar outfit by the same designer at the amfAR Cannes Gala. The pink frilly gown is from the Giambattista Valli x H&M collection.

TOPSHOT - US model Kendall Jenner poses as she arrives on May 23, 2019 at the amfAR 26th Annual Cinema Against AIDS gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, on the sidelines of the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. / AFP / Alberto PIZZOLI Image Credit: AFP