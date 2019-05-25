The voluminous neon green ensemble that actress Deepika Padukone wore at the Cannes Film Festival made a repeat appearance of sorts after reality TV star Kendall Jenner wore the pink version of a similar dress.
Padukone wore Italian designer Giambattista Valli’s ensemble during her visit to the French Riviera.
Jenner was seen in a similar outfit by the same designer at the amfAR Cannes Gala. The pink frilly gown is from the Giambattista Valli x H&M collection.
