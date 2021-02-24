Model and social media sensation Chrissy Teigen had an unusual request on February 23.
She asked the President of United States Joe Biden’s official Twitter account to unfollow her.
“I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!” she hilariously tweeted.
Teigen, the wife of singer John Legend, has more than 13.7 million followers on Twitter and over 34.1 million on Instagram. She is known for her humorous posts about everything from food, her two children, social issues, and even difficult topics — such as miscarrying her third child. She can also be a bit edgy, which might have inspired her appeal to get Biden to stop following her — even though she asked for it in the first place.
“Hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz,” Teigen wrote in January after Biden was sworn in as president.
At the time, she was the only celebrity out of 13 people the POTUS Twitter account followed.
“OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!... My heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged,” she tweeted.
However, after her change of heart, she was glad that Biden had snipped their social media ties.
“I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!” Teigen exclaimed.