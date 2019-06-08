Magazine claims the two are working out custody of their daughter

File photo taken on February 24, 2019 with Bradley Cooper (L) and his wife Russian model Irina Shayk at the Oscars. Image Credit: AFP

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are calling it quits after four years together, according to a couple of reports.

The actor, 44, and supermodel, 33, are splitting amicably, according to People, which first reported the news late on Thursday. The two are working out custody of their two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, the magazine said.

The couple had been together since 2015 and kept their relationship as private as possible, given their high-profile professional lives. Photos of them on red carpets together and hanging out at the beach were about as publicly intimate as it got.

The relationship’s impending doom was reported by Page Six on Monday, after a story last October saying the couple was “miserable” together and had been for months because of their very different lifestyles.

“Because of their daughter, they keep trying,” a source told the newspaper Monday. “Things are not good. Neither one is happy. The relationship is hanging by a thread.”

There had been gossip for a while about chemistry between Cooper and his ‘A Star Is Born’ costar Lady Gaga, culminating with their performance of ‘Shallow’ live at the Oscars, but the pop star dismissed all of it.

“[P]eople saw love [in the Oscars performance], and guess what, that’s what we wanted you to see,” Gaga told Jimmy Kimmel after the Oscars in February. “This is a love song, ‘Shallow.’ The movie, ‘A Star Is Born,’ it’s a love story.”