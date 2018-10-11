Verne Troyer, the actor best known for his role as Mini-Me in two Austin Powers spy movie satires, died from symptoms related to alcohol intoxication in April, the Los Angeles County coroner said Wednesday.

Coroner’s officials ruled that the 49-year-old’s death was a suicide. The actor had struggled with alcohol abuse and was hospitalised with suspected alcohol poisoning three weeks before he died on April 21.

At that time, posts on his Instagram and Facebook accounts asked fans to keep him in their thoughts and prayers.

“He’s getting the best care possible and is resting comfortably,” one post read. “Appreciate the support from family, friends, and fans around the world.”

TMZ reported at the time that one of Troyer’s friends had called authorities and described him as being extremely upset, drunk and suicidal. A notice released after his death centered on similar issues.

“Depression and suicide are very serious issues,” the notice read. “You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

The notice continued: “Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much.”

Troyer, who was 32 inches tall, portrayed Mini-Me, the right-hand man of Austin Powers’ nemesis, Dr. Evil (played by Mike Myers), in 1999’s Austin Powers film. He reprised the role in the 2002 sequel, Austin Powers in Goldmember.

Troyer also starred in Mighty Joe Young, My Giant, Jingle All the Way, Men in Black, Bubble Boy and as the goblin Griphook in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.