Streaming platform is doubling down on genre after ‘Wheel of Time’ and ‘LOTR’ shows

Mass Effect. Image Credit: Supplied

While streaming platform Amazon Prime Video is enjoying the success of their latest fantasy series adaptation ‘The Wheel of Time’, they are keen on capitalising on the strong demand for genre stories.

“We can firmly say that ‘Wheel of Time’ was the most watched series premiere of the year and one of the Top 5 series launches of all time for Prime Video,” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke told Deadline about the debut.

Deadline reported in the same story that Amazon is now working on develoing a series based on the ‘Mass Effect’ video games and is “nearing a deal”.

While Electronic Arts and BioWare have not officially announced a series, there have been more than a few hints. According to a repor in The Verge, earlier this year, the project director for EA’s remastered ‘Mass Effect: Legendary Edition’ trilogy set told Business Insider that it’s “not a matter of if, but when” a movie or TV show project appears relating to the game.

There was also that interesting Instagram post in February from

Add to this ‘The Witcher’ star Henry Cavill’s little tease of an Instagram post in February this year — an easily-deblurred image hinting at a “secret project?,” and internet sleuths figured out it was actually a printout of the Wikipedia entry for ‘Mass Effect 3’.

Created by Casey Hudson, Drew Karpyshyn and Preston Watamaniuk, ‘Mass Effect’ is a sci-fi action video game franchise developed by BioWare and Electronic Arts. The series launched in 2007 with the first ‘Mass Effect game, which follows Systems Alliance Navy vet Commander Shepard who must fight against an ancient machine race that looks to invade the Milky Way.