It’s Prince William’s birthday on June 22. But the father-of-three is celebrating more than just his 38th birthday — he also has Father’s Day to soak in.
To mark the happy occasion, Duchess of Cambride Kate has shared an adorable photograph of her husband and children — and she took the image herself!
“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow. The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess,” read the caption on the Kensington Royal Instagram account, where the image was shared.
In the photo, a smiling William sits on a swing surrounded by the couple’s three children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.
William and Kate tied the knot in April, 2011, and this year celebrated their ninth anniversary as a married couple. William was 28 when he married Kate, making his 38th birthday even more momentous.