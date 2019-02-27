That long Greyhound ride spools out wonderfully and descriptively as Jodi experiences the shocks of freedom and the changes America has undertaken during the years she lived with no view of the outside world except straight up from the prison yard to blank sky. On the bus she watches the flow of landscape as the mountains of north Georgia become “nothing but bruise-blue humps beyond the yellow fields.” She notes passing place names that hark back to the Cherokee, and marvels at the unimaginable eruption of modern Atlanta, its skyscrapers like “rocket ships of glass and chrome” and its inhabitants all “clutching newspapers, cardboard cups of coffee and cellphones.” Men keep “popping up right in that moment of pleasant silence,” and she comes to reflect on prison as a place where she was “preserved, safe from her own self.”