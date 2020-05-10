Zoa recently recovered from coronavirus along with her father Karim and sister Shaza

Producer Karim Morani’s daughter Zoa Morani donated her blood for plasmatherapy trials for COVID-19 treatment at Mumbai’s Nair Hospital.

Actress Zoa, who has recently recovered from coronavirus along with her father Karim Morani and sister Shaza Morani, took to Instagram to inform everyone about her blood donation. She also mentioned that any person who has recovered from COVID-19, can take part in the cause.

“Donated my blood today for the #plasmatherapy trials at #nairhospital.. it was fascinating!!! Always a silver lining I suppose ... the team there was so enthusiastic and careful. There was a general physician on standby just in case of emergency and the equipment brand new and safe!!!

"All #Covid19 recovered people can be a part of this trial, to help others covid patients recover! Thank you Dr Jayanti Shastri and Dr Ramesh Waghmare for taking such good care of me.. hope this works #covidrecovery #IndiaFightsCorona,” shared Zoa on Instagram on Saturday evening.