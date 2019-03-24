Image Credit: Supplied

Zaheer Iqbal, who is making his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s production ‘Notebook’, says there is pressure to not disappoint the superstar.

The newcomer stars in the film alongside Mohnish Bahl’s daughter Pranutan.

“I know about the pros and cons and the pressure of being launched by Salman Khan. I know what people will say. There is a pressure to not let him down,” Iqbal said.

“He told me that his name is associated with the film and therefore the film will be screened at the 12pm or 3pm slots at the theatres but after that the film will ride on us and its story. So we know that a few people might come to watch because of him,” he added.

Since his childhood, Iqbal has been keen on watching movies and his love for cinema grew further during college when he used to participate in theatre and other creative activities.

Iqbal, who worked with Khan’s brother Sohail as an assistant director on ‘Jai Ho’, says his training was not only about acting or dancing.

“Salman bhai also prepared us for how to face love, success and failure. He told us we can’t please everyone every time,” the actor said.

‘Notebook’, directed by Indian National Award-winning filmmaker Nitin Kakkar, is adapted from Thai film ‘Teacher’s Dairy’.

“The plot is adapted but the characterisation is different. It is an adaptation and not a remake. Nitin sir told me it is not required to see the film,” Iqbal said.

The film arrives in theatres in the UAE on March 28.

After ‘Notebook’, Iqbal says his endeavour is to be a versatile performer.