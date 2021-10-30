Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan fans celebrate outside his residence 'Mannat' after Bombay High Court granted bail to his son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case
It was a joyous and emotional homecoming for Aryan Khan as fans gathered outside the bungalow of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who welcomed his son back home after 28 days in jail.

Even as Shah Rukh’s white Range Rover entered the gates of his sea-facing home called Mannat, fans were spotted holding up banner signs that welcomed Aryan back, while others set off firecrackers in a joyous celebration.

Fans gathered with banners of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan khan, outside his residence, to celebrate Aryan khan's release on bail, who was arrested earlier in connection to drug case, in Mumbai on October 29, 2021. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) Image Credit: AFP

Cameras also picked several fans who were openly crying tears of joy to mark the return of Aryan, who was finally granted bail on Thursday in the drugs-on-cruise case after seeing it rejected twice in a sessions court. Banners were held outside Mannat, which welcomed the return of ‘Prince Aryan’, while musicians gathered to play beat drums signally his homecoming.

Mumbai: Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_30_2021_000032B) Image Credit: PTI

Mannat was also being decked up for Aryan’s return, days before Hindus mark Diwali, the festival of lights, which is being celebrated on November 4 this year. Floral garlands were seen being ferried in, while workers were spotted on the roof dressing up the home with sparkling lights.

Shah Rukh Khan's home illuminated with lights following the news that Aryan Khan was granted bail Image Credit: PTI

Social media fans were not to be left behind who kicked off the ‘Welcome Home Aryan Khan’ twitter trend, which was followed by ‘Shah Rukh Khan’ and his wife ‘Gauri Khan’ also climbing the charts.

Aryan has been granted a conditional bail, which requires him to refrain from travelling outside Mumbai and is required to check-in with the Narcotics Control Bureau every Friday.

Aryan Khan in a file photo Image Credit: ANI

Several Bollywood stars also welcomed Aryan’s release with actors such as R Madhavan, Sonu Sood, Raveena Tandon, Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar taking to social media in a show of support.