The marriage festivities for Bollywood actress Mouni Roy have reportedly kicked off in Goa with images and videos featuring the star at her pre-wedding celebrations doing the rounds on social media.
According to media reports, Roy and her Dubai-based beau Suraj Nambiar plan to get hitched on January 27, with videos from their haldi or turmeric ceremony already posted online by the star’s fan base.
In one video, Roy is seen dressed in a white and gold lehenga with floral jewellery, perched in a giant golden tub filled with flower petals. In the background, her fiance is seen in a similar set-up.
A second video features just Roy, seated on a pink sofa with her feet perched on a stool in preparation for what appears to be her mehendi or henna ceremony.
Roy’s ‘Naagin’ co-star Arjun Bijalni has been posting videos from the wedding on his Instagram Story, with several snippets featuring the actress at the henna ceremony. Also present at the wedding is Bollywood publicist Rohini Iyer.
It was earlier touted that Roy’s close friend and Bollywood and TV producer Ekta Kapoor would also be in attendance, however, it was later stated that the affair had been toned down on account of safety measures during the pandemic.
According to report in the Hindustan Times the couple will apparently have a two-day beach wedding at a hotel in Candolim, which is in the north of Goa.
While Roy has never officially confirmed she’s in a relationship with Nambiar, the actress is often spotted in Dubai spending weekends and vacations here and has even been a recipient of the UAE golden visa.
In terms of work, the actress is awaiting the release of her movie ‘Brahamastra’ in October of this year, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. She also has ‘Mogul’ in the pipeline, slated for a 2023 release.