Bollywood star Sunny Leone, who is in Dubai to promote her cosmetic range, is no stranger to re-invention. In an exclusive visit to Gulf News headquarters on August 22, Leone revealed that she intends to expand her beauty empire and launch her own line of lingerie soon.

“I am personally involved with everything that has my name of in it …I want to go into inner wear, lingerie next … But I don’t orchestrate my every move hoping to diversify my brand,” said Leone in an interview with Gulf News.

Leone, the former adult actor who has starred in Bollywood hits including ‘Jism 2’, paid a visit to the newsroom before heading to meet her fans at Brands4U store at Dragon Mart 2 and introduce her new range of eye make-up under the brand Star Struck By Sunny Leone.

“I try everything out before it hits the market … I drive my team mad with what I want, but I am involved at every stage, including naming my lipsticks … It’s all so exciting,” said Leone.

She’s also in the process of creating a five-minute make-up kit for mothers and women on the go. “As a mother of three kids, I have 30 minutes to shower, put together outfit and drop my kids have to school. So I am trying to create something that has all the make-up you need in one go,” said Leone.

Organised by Parallel Events, the visit to Gulf News saw her participate in a quirky game of ‘Never Have I Ever’.

“I love vacationing in Dubai with my children. Dubai is so close to India and even if my children are screaming on the plane, it is just a short time to reach …. The goal is to do a bit of work and have a little bit of fun in Dubai,” said Leone.

