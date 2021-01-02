Shah Rukh Khan Image Credit: Instagram.com/iamsrk/

As fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan head into 2021 with high hopes of seeing the actor return to films, there appears to be a silver lining on the horizon.

In a special New Year video released by the actor on social media, Khan announces that he will be returning to screen in 2021.

The 3-minute and 14-second video, which dropped on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, also gives out a special wish for his fans in 2021. The actor captioned the video with the words: “, “Here’s wishing you all a safe, happy and prosperous 2021...”.

The video opens with a behind-the-scenes take of Khan, dressed in a blue shirt, with his hair tied up.

The video opens with Khan saying: “Hi everybody, it’s that time of the year again, when the old year makes the way out and the new one is waiting in the wings.. actually in the centre as I am late in conveying my wishes to you. I am sure, all of you agree that 2020 has been the worst of years for everybody.

“And in these difficult times, it is difficult to find a ray of hope of positivity. But I have a way of looking at difficult times, awful years…. I believe when one is at the lowest, at the most bottomest of their life, the good thing is, from here on, there’s only one way to move and that is upwards.”

The actor spoke further about keeping loved ones closer and not spending too much time spreading negativity online or being affected by it.

Shah Rukh Khan in Zero Image Credit: Supplied

As he ends the video, Khan confirmed his return to the big screen this year, saying: “See you all on the big screen in 2021.”

While there has been no confirmation on the project, it is being said his new film is being helmed by ‘War’ director Siddharth Anand, according to a sources. Late last year, Khan was also spotted at Yash Raj Studios in a long hair look, leading to speculation that he has commenced filming for the movie reportedly titled ‘Pathan’.