Vicky Kaushal is one of several Bollywood celebrities who is celebrating his negative status after weeks of battling with COVID-19.
Kaushal took to his social media on Friday evening to confirm that he had finally tested negative for the virus. Accompanying his post was a new image of the actor, grinning from ear to ear.
“Negative!” the actor wrote, with a hug emoji.
The Bollywood actor had tested positive earlier this month and was under quarantine at home and taking medication as prescribed. Kaushal has a series of films to look forward to once life returns to normal in Maharashtra and the latest lockdown lifts.
‘Sardar Udham Singh, ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’, ‘Sam Bahadur’ and ‘Takht’ are currently in the pipeline.
Meanwhile, yesteryear actor Govinda also announced that he was back at work after testing negative for COVID-19.
The Bollywood star is currently a judge on the popular reality show ‘Dance Bangla Dance’. In his Instagram post, Govinda shared a video where he is seen dancing on stage with a group of background dancers.
“My signature moves on new stage and almost new me!! Back in work and back to groove. Judging and enjoying Dance India Dance on Zee Bangla.!! Watch it while staying at home safely,” posted the actor.
The two actors had joined a spate of stars who had tested positive for the coronavirus even as India battles record numbers in a surge of cases. A day after Kaushal had tested positive, rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif had the same diagnosis. In recent days, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan have all tested negative.