“Zarina had pain in joints, bodyache, fatigue and fever. And, her oxygen level was low when we admitted her ... She has gone home. She is much better now. She is reportedly isolating at her home. It is not known if she has tested negative since,” said a spokesperson to the Indian news daily.

“I want to laugh it off as well as feel bad. People have so much free time during the lockdown, that they say anything about anyone. They are connecting past events, whereas he (Sooraj Pancholi) has never met that girl (Disha Salian). He keeps saying that he has not met her ever and still people do not believe... They know that he has no hand in this, but people have started using him like a punching bag. It is not fair. You sit at home and comment on anything about anyone and there are 10 other people reading it. Those reading it are innocent, they think what they are reading is right. The truth will definitely come out and whoever is guilty should be 100 per cent punished,” said Wahab in an earlier interview.