Dasvi (Nexflix): Abhishek Bachchan stars as a politician without a 10th grade education in this hilarious movie that sees him imprisoned for a few months. He hands over his seat to his wife (Nimrat Kaur) for his term only to find that she’s got a taste for power. Bachchan decides to use his time in jail to get that educational milestone with a little help from his fellow inmates and police officers. Meanwhile, he also needs to come up with a plan to get his political career and wife back.
KGF: Chapter 2 (UAE Cinemas): If you are in the mood for a bombastic sequel, then look no further than this Kannada superstar Yash's action thriller. Director Prashanth Neel does a splendid job of taking this story forward and you see Yash in his most macho avatar.
The Losers (Netflix): In this revenge flick, a team of special agents finds themselves out in the field when their handler double crosses and tries to kill them. This handler, believing he has succeeded in killing off the crew, terms them traitors. ‘The losers’ are going to war with the same guys they worked with to get their lives back.
RRR: If you haven't gotten around to watching 'RRR' on the big screens, then it's the perfect time to go watch it in the UAE cinemas. Director SS Rajamouli brings the ultimate fantasy adventure alive. Actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr are in top form as best mates who must bring down the mighty English colonial rulers. The period saga mixes fantasy and folktale with aplomb.
Euphoria (OSN): A drug-addled teen (played by a very convincing Zendaya) gets out of rehab only to go on a bender again. The series is a coming-of-age tale about a group of teens navigating life in the era of social media.
Mai (Netflix): Actress Sakshi Tanwar plays a timid mother who turns diabolical when her daughter is murdered. Produced by Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Sharma of 'Pataal Lok' fame, this series will keep you on your edge. Raima Sen also has an interesting role in this series.
The Final Wish (Apple TV): This film takes the adage ‘be careful what you wish for’ to a whole new level. When Aaron returns home for his dad’s funeral, he finds that the wishes he is making are coming true – and as each one does, something creepy happens. He discovers that the thing making his asks come true is an urn, which houses a jinn. Now, every wish makes the jinn stronger and wrecks more havoc on Aaron’s life.
The Morning Show (Apple TV): Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, as two fierce news anchors, are riveting in this glossy series about sexual misconduct and accountability. There are no black or white characters here, just grey. And that's what makes this superbly acted series worth your time.
You Should Have Left (Netflix): When a family – mum, dad and young daughter – head up to a remote house for a vacation, strange things begin to happen. The house is smaller on the outside than it is on the inside. Nightmares plague the couple. And the sickening feeling that they aren’t alone begins to haunt them. As things go from creepy to creepier, the father begins to wonder, will they ever be able to get out?
Bridgerton 2 (Netflix): It's less steamier than the first season, but the period saga with a diverse cast is still thrilling. The Sharma sisters (Kate and Edwina (Sex Education’s Simone Ashley and Alex Rider’s Charithra Chandran respectively) have entered the ton and they are now in the matrimonial market. But love is always complicated and this series is a prime example of that.
83 (Netflix): Ranveer Singh is in top form in this movie that chronicles the life of former cricketing legend Kapil Dev. Watch this for Singh's fine turn as an actor.
