Actress and former beauty queen Tanushree Dutta, who spearheaded the #MeToo movement in India, has been invited by the Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts to speak at one of its flagship events.
“Invited to speak at the Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts. India Conference 2019 on February 16, a flagship event organised by the graduate students of Harvard Business school and Harvard Kennedy School,” Dutta wrote on Instagram.
In October 2018, Dutta brought up a previous accusation she made against actor Nana Patekar for sexual harassment on the sets of their 2008 film ‘Horn OK Pleasssss’. This helped trigger a #MeToo wave in India, with numerous other women coming forward with their stories of abuse and rape.