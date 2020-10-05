Sushant Singh Rajput with sister Shweta Singh Kirti. Image Credit:

A day after the forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) ruled out foul play and murder in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, his family along with their lawyer rejected and slammed their findings. AIIMS’ findings strongly indicate towards suicide.

Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh questioned AIIMS’ conclusions calling it highly perturbing and urged a new forensic team to look into the death. Rajput’s sudden death by hanging at his residence on June 14 has also fuelled public fury. Three top federal agencies in India — the Central Bureau of Investigation, Economic Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau — have been roped into investigate the case.

“Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team. How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body, that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned?” Vikas Singh wrote on social media.

The AIIMS report also claims that there was no hint of Rajput being poisoned. Their findings are in direct contrast to what Rajput’s family claims — that his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty poisoning him without his knowledge. Chakraborty remains a prime accused in this case along with her brother Showik. The NCB — who are probing the drugs consumption and procurement angle in Rajput’s death case — have also arrested Chakraborty, her brother and others.

Lawyer Vikas Singh.

Actress Kangana Ranaut — who has been claiming that Rajput was murdered — threw her weight behind Rajput’s family. “Young and extraordinary individuals don’t just wake up one fine day and kill themselves. Sushant said he was being bullied and outcast he feared for his life he said movie mafia banned him and harassed him he was mentally affected by being falsely accused of rape #AIIMS,” said Ranaut in a series of tweets.

“Morally and legally abetment of suicide is a murder” she concluded.

While many believe that Ranaut’s outrage is self-serving, she has been at the forefront claiming that Rajput was murdered by powerful industry forces who were boycotting the actor. The CBI — the core investigative agency in this case — is yet to put out an official statement based on AIIMS forensic findings.